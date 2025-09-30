Mbappé and Kane star as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich earn big wins in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick and Harry Kane netted twice as European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich enjoyed big wins over tournament newcomers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid shrugged off any travel weariness in a 5-0 win at Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, and Bayern cruised to a 5-1 win at Pafos in Cyprus.

Tottenham needed a late own goal to escape Norwegian champion Bodø/Glimt with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Galatasaray after having an 88th-minute penalty decision reversed following a VAR review. The home players were incensed when Wilfried Singo was penalized for an apparent foul on Ibrahima Konaté, but replays showed the Ivory Coast defender touched the ball before Konaté's foot. Victor Osimhen's early penalty was enough for Galatasaray's victory.

Atlético Madrid romped to a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt with coach Diego Simeone watching from the stands following his suspension for an altercation with a Liverpool fan in the team's previous Champions League game.

José Mourinho blew a kiss to Chelsea supporters on his return to Stamford Bridge with his Benfica team. Only a Benfica player scored but it was an own goal from Richard Ríos that decided the result, 1-0 to Chelsea, which had João Pedro sent off late.

Marseille beat visiting Ajax 4-0, and Lautaro Martínez scored twice to lead Inter Milan to a 3-0 win at home over Slavia Prague.

Atalanta came from behind to beat Club Brugge 2-1.

Bodø/Glimt’s memorable home debut

Norway's champion from north of the Arctic Circle was agonizingly close to claiming a victory over Tottenham in its first home game in the main stage of the competition.

Kasper Høgh skied a penalty over the bar in the 35th, but Jens Petter Hauge curled a fine shot inside the far post to send the home fans wild in the 53rd.

Hauge scored another brilliant goal in the 66th — two minutes before Micky van de Ven scored with Tottenham’s first effort on target.

It spurred a late push from the visitors that was ultimately rewarded when Archie Gray’s shot was saved before it rebounded off the retreating Jostein Gundersen and in.

Mbappé leads Madrid

The 15-time European champions traveled nearly 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometers) to play in the eastern Kazakh city of Almaty for Kairat’s first home match in the competition.

Mbappé dispatched a penalty in the 25th after goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza had brought down Franco Mastantuono, and got his second after the break when goalkeeper Thibault Courtois caught the Kairat defense out with a long clearance. Mbappé lobbed the ball over Kalmurza.

Arda Güler sent Mbappé though for his third goal in the 73rd, when the France star completed his fourth hat trick in the competition. Only Robert Lewandowski (6) and Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (8) have more.

Substitute Eduardo Camavinga scored his first-ever goal in the competition 10 minutes later, and fellow substitute Brahim Díaz completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Another five-star Atlético display

Atlético put five goals past city rival Madrid over the weekend and followed up with another five against an overwhelmed Frankfurt team.

“It was really impressive what Atlético did,” Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller acknowledged.

Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring early, Robin Le Normand got the second, and Julián Alvarez skipped past Germany defender Robin Koch to set up Antoine Griezmann before the break.

Griezmann celebrated what was his 200th goal for the club by a holding up a No. 200 jersey with the name "Grizi" to adulation from the fans.

Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back in the 58th, but Giuliano Simeone — the coach's son — headed Atlético's fourth from an Alvarez corner in the 70th. Alvarez scored the fifth with a cheekily taken penalty.

