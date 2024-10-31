Matthew Sluka, who left UNLV over NIL dispute, enters transfer portal

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Sluka, who left UNLV three games into the season over a name, image and likeness dispute, has entered the transfer portal, agent Marcus Cromartie said Thursday.

Sluka's decision to leave the Rebels after leading them to a 3-0 record ignited a nationwide debate about what kind of precedent this could set. By leaving before playing a fifth game, Sluka was able to use a redshirt season and preserve his final year of eligibility.

Cromartie and Bob Sluka, the quarterback's father, have said Sluka was promised $100,000 in NIL money to transfer from Holy Cross, but no payments were ever made.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled,” Sluka posted on X when he announced his departure. “Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

Sluka, a graduate transfer, has not spoken publicly since then.

UNLV released a statement at the time accusing Sluka's agent of making “financial demands.”

“UNLV athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law,” the school said. “UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.”

Hajj-Malik Williams, a senior transfer from Campbell, replaced Sluka as the starter and has passed for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 495 yards and five TDs. The Rebels are 3-2 under Williams, including a 29-24 loss to now No. 15 Boise State on Friday.

UNLV is 6-2 overall and bowl eligible for the second season in a row, the first time the Rebels have accomplished that in program history.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.