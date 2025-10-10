MANCHESTER, England — Manchester is saying its last goodbye to boxing icon Ricky Hatton.

The former world champion died last month aged 46. His funeral was being held Friday in the city’s cathedral and fans lined up as the cortège made its way through the streets.

Former boxing world champions at the funeral included Tyson Fury, Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Fans began to line up outside the cathedral hours before the coffin carrying Hatton arrived.

“As a boxing fan, and as a friend of his, I think he leaves a massive legacy behind him because he was one of the biggest names in boxing from Manchester and the country as well,” Khan told The Associated Press.

Outside the cathedral, a brass band played Hatton’s anthem, “Walking in a Hatton wonderland,” to the tune of “Winter Wonderland.”

Hatton, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead when police officers attended his home in Greater Manchester.

The cause of Hatton’s death has not been confirmed. Family and friends have spoken of his well-documented battles with his mental health.

It was a fitting farewell to Hatton on Friday, who was personally known and loved by so many in Manchester and throughout the U.K. with his fans following in their thousands to watch his biggest fights in America.

His last fight, when making a comeback in 2012, was within footsteps of the cathedral at the Manchester Arena when a sold-out crowd watched his stoppage defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko.

The Arena was also the scene of his greatest triumph when winning the IBF light welterweight title against Kostya Tszyu in 2005.

Another memorable night came three years later when he filled the home of his beloved Manchester City for a fight against Juan Lazcano.

But Hatton's biggest fights were in Las Vegas against pound-for-pound greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao when his army of fans made the Vegas strip feel like home for Hatton.

“If you think what Ricky did, he took boxing to a different level, especially in Great Britain," Khan said. "When he went to America that gave me the inspiration to go to America myself.”

