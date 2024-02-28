Long-time Alter High School boys basketball receiving national honor

KETTERING — A long-time area high school boys’ basketball coach is getting a special honor.

Archbishop Alter High School former boys’ basketball coach Joe Petrocelli is receiving the 2024 John Wooden Legacy Award.

“We are so excited that our own Coach Joe Petrocelli is being honored with this award,” said Lourdes Lambert, school principal.

He was named the first basketball coach at Alter High School in 1964.

Petrocelli coached there for 49 years and led the program to three state championships: 1978, 1999, and 2001.

“Archbishop Alter High School was blessed to have a living legend leading our boys’ basketball program for 49 years!” said Christina Hart, Alter Athletic Director. “The impact he had on the game continues to live on in those players and assistants whose lives he’s touched.”

Petrocelli won over 800 games, only one other coach has reached that milestone.

He will be honored during halftime of the boys’ state semifinal on March 23 at the UD Arena.

Joe Petrocellii (L), Christina Hart (R) Photo credit to Archbishop Alter High School (Credit: Archbishop Alter High School)

