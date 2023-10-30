Local high schools make cut to play in quarterfinals of OHSAA football games

OHIO — The regional quarterfinal playoff pairings were announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Sunday afternoon.

>>REALTED: Several local high schools to play in 1st round of 2023 OHSAA football games

The association has each of the better-seeded teams hosting the second-round games.

These games will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

This is the last week for home games as the state semifinals and championship games will be played at a neutral site, according to a spokesperson for the OHSAA.

>>REALTED: OHSAA first-round playoff pairings released, who local high schools will play

During the first round, regions 24 and 27 saw all eight home teams win.

Miami Valley teams and their matchups for the second round:

Division I

Region 2

9 Miamisburg (8-3) at 1 Lewis Center Olentangy (10-1)

12 Springfield (6-5) at 4 Centerville (9-2)

Division II

Region 8

5 Harrison (8-3) at 4 Clayton Northmont (7-4)

7 Lima Senior (9-2) at 2 Troy (10-1)

Division III

Region 11

7 Bellefontaine (9-2) at 2 London (11-0)

Region 12

9 Bellbrook (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)

5 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 4 Vandalia Butler (9-2)

10 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (7-4) at 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-2)

6 Celina (9-2) at 3 Trotwood-Madison (9-2)

Region 16

5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-2) at 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-3)

15 Urbana (8-3) at 7 Springfield Shawnee (10-1)

Division V

Region 18

6 Coldwater (10-1) at 3 Archbold (10-1)

Region 20

8 Bethel-Tate (7-4) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)

5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (9-2) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-3)

7 Springfield Northeastern (8-3) at 2 Waynesville (9-2)

11 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-3) at 3 Brookville (9-2)

Division VI

Region 24

8 Anna (6-5) at 1 Williamsburg (10-1)

5 New Madson Tri-Village (10-1) at 4 West Liberty-Salem (10-1)

7 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 2 Versailles (9-2)

6 Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-3) at 3 Cincinnati Country Day (11-0)

Division VII

Region 28

8 Cedarville (8-3) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

13 New Bremen (5-6) at 5 Minster (9-2)

10 Mechanicsburg (7-4) at 2 Ansonia (11-0)

14 St. Henry (4-7) at 11 Fort Loramie (6-5)





©2023 Cox Media Group