Lions WR Jameson Williams has another setback, likely out for preseason with hamstring injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that receiver Jameson Williams will likely miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

Williams' injury is another setback for the former Alabama star, who was injured for much of his rookie season and will be suspended for the first six games this year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

He grabbed his right hamstring while running a pass route Wednesday, left the field for treatment and did not return. He hurt his left leg earlier in training camp and missed four practices.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was also hurt Wednesday, but Campbell said the standout is expected to be back next week after injuring his right ankle in a 7-on-7 drill.

The Lions planned to play Williams a lot in preseason games because of his regular season suspension and lack of on-field experience. The explosive receiver's rookie season was mostly lost as he recovered from an ACL injury sustained while playing in the 2022 national championship.

While Williams is suspended, Campbell said he technically can't get treatment from the team.

“We're looking into that,” Campbell said.

In what is expected to be his only preseason game this year, Williams was targeted seven times and made two catches for 18 yards.

Detroit traded up to draft Williams No. 12 overall last year, knowing he would miss much of his rookie season. After sitting out the first 11 games, he had one catch for 41 yards and ran once for 40 yards.

The Lions have had discussions about potentially signing another receiver to add depth to a receiving corps led by St. Brown, Marvin Jones, Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds.

"We’re thinking about it,’’ Campbell said.

In the meantime, young receivers Chase Cota, Dylan Drummond, Avery Davis, Antoine Green and Maurice Alexander will have more opportunities this week during joint practices against the Jacksonville Jaguars and in a preseason game against them Saturday.

“We have a spot, potentially two, wide open,’’ Campbell said. “Cota, you want it? Go get it. Drummond, you want it? Go get it."

Cota, Drummond and Davis were signed as undrafted free agents and Green was drafted in the seventh round this year. Alexander, who returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown in last week's preseason win over the New York Giants, was an All-USFL kick returner last year.

“Our eyes are wide open," Campbell said. “We're looking for guys.”

