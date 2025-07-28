Lionesses' triumph: England greeted by cheering fans to celebrate back-to-back European titles

LONDON — (AP) — The Lionesses were greeted by cheering fans as they returned home on Monday following their Women’s European Championship triumph.

England successfully defended its title by beating world champion Spain in a shootout in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

After becoming the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad left their hotel in Zurich on Monday morning with captain Leah Williamson carefully escorting the trophy to the bus.

After almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team’s airplane branded with the word “home” touched down at Southend Airport in south east England.

Holding the trophy, Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside head coach Sarina Wiegman. Outside of the airport, crowds were lined up to welcome the team.

The Lionesses are set to celebrate their win with a reception at Downing Street later on Monday. Celebrations will continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade in central London, ending with a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

Fans erupted with joy across England after Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give her team a 3-1 win on penalties, after a 1-1 draw following extra time. According to the BBC, a peak live audience of 12.2 million watched the game across its platforms, making it the most watched television moment of 2025 across all TV broadcasters.

King Charles III said the team had the royal family's "warmest appreciation and admiration" following its win.

“The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can,” he added.

The reception at Downing Street, where Saint George’s flags — also known as the flag of England — were on display, will be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

“The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. “Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country. It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.”

It was back-to-back European trophies for England and yet another final that Kelly had a huge impact on, after also coming on as a substitute during the Euro 2022 trophy match and scoring the winner against Germany in extra time to clinch a 2-1 victory.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.