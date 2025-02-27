Leicester's slide continues in 2-0 loss to West Ham in Premier League

LONDON — (AP) — West Ham handed relegation-threatened Leicester its fourth straight Premier League loss by beating Ruud van Nistelrooy's team 2-0 on Thursday.

Leicester failed to score in each of those defeats — and allowed a total of 12 goals — to remain 19th in the standings, five points from safety. The Foxes have lost 11 of their past 12 league games.

Tomas Soucek scored in the 21st minute for the home team at London Stadium and the Hammers doubled the lead on an own Goal by Jannik Vestergaard just before halftime.

Leicester shook up its coaching staff after last weekend's 4-0 home loss to Brentford but kept Van Nistelrooy in charge.

In 14 Premier League games under Van Nistelrooy, Leicester has two wins, one draw and 11 losses.

