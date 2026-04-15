Lehigh sets Division I record with 20 runs in first inning of 38-6 victory over Coppin State

BALTIMORE — Lehigh set an NCAA Division I record by scoring 20 runs in the first inning of a 38-6 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday night.

The Mountain Hawks broke the first-inning record of 18 runs set by Princeton and matched by Air Force, both in 1974. Lehigh's 38 total runs were a Patriot League record and the most in a game between Division I teams since New Mexico State beat Texas Southern 38-6 in 2019.

Of Lehigh's 20 first-inning runs, 13 were scored consecutively on bases-loaded walks, hit by pitches or wild pitches. Owen Walewander's grand slam accounted for the final runs in the inning. Lehigh sent 23 men to the plate, three shy of the record for an inning.

Lehigh's Aidan Quinn was walked seven times, also a Division I record.

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