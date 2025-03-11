LeBron James still being evaluated to determine severity of groin injury but Doncic playing vs. Nets

NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James is still being evaluated to determine the severity of his groin injury, Lakers coach JJ Redick said Monday.

James strained his left groin in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 111-101 loss at Boston on Saturday. The Lakers have not said how long they expect the All-Star forward to be sidelined.

James said afterward he was not too concerned it would be a long absence, believing it is not as serious as the groin injury he sustained during a Christmas game in 2018 that forced him to miss the next 17 games.

Luka Doncic started against the Nets despite back soreness, but the Lakers, who had won eight straight before Saturday, were also without center Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) and forwards Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy).

Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Alex Len and Dalton Knecht were the other starters in Brooklyn. It was the first time this season the Lakers used that lineup.

Redick said Doncic shouldn't feel pressure to do more in James' absence.

“I think Luka is Luka and we’re not asking him to do anything or be anyone that he’s not,” Redick said. “I think we’re also not asking the other guys to step up and be someone they’re not. We have enough firepower with Austin and Luka as shot creators and we’ll do our best to have shooting out there with them.”

