Lamar Jackson ruled out again for the Ravens because of a hamstring injury

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson will miss a second straight game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his hamstring injury.

The Ravens officially ruled Jackson out Friday, which was no surprise after he did not practice this week. Jackson was hurt in a loss at Kansas City two weekends ago. Cooper Rush started in Jackson's place in last week's loss to Houston.

Baltimore did have some good news on its lengthy injury report. Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were full participants in Friday's practice and are expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) will miss another game, as will linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring). Receiver Tez Walker (oblique) is also out.

