Kylian Mbappé ready to make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Kylian Mbappé appears ready to make his debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the France striker arrived in good shape following the European Championship and was adapting well to the team after a week of practice.

Mbappé “could play tomorrow,” Ancelotti said Tuesday at a news conference at the National Stadium in Warsaw where the match will be played.

The 25-year-old Mbappe is the biggest draw in the Polish capital after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain. He was introduced to the club’s fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month but wasn’t part of the squad on its U.S. tour while he rested after Euro 2024.

He joins a slew of world-class forwards at Madrid, including Vinícius Júnior, another new signing in Brazil striker Endrick, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Arda Guler.

Ancelotti joked he had a “huge problem” and that thinking about who might play up front “has ruined my holidays.”

“The simplest thing,” the 65-year-old Ancelotti said, "is to know that good players are always going to play and are always going to bring something in.

“There are no problems for us because there are so many games. I can't think I am going to have to count on the same 11 players for 70-something games.”

Asked whether Mbappé's arrival had changed the atmosphere in the locker room, Ancelotti said through a translator: “It is a very clean, healthy atmosphere, the kind of atmosphere created by players who have been here like (the recently departed) Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal, (Luka) Modric, (Federico) Valverde. There are no princes or kings here.”

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperino wants all of Madrid's superstars to play against his team.

“For me it is fundamental that the team plays a good game without thinking about who is there and who isn’t," Gasperini said.

“I hope the best play, because only with the strongest can you try to gain the maximum respect.”

The Italian team will start as the underdog, like it was before beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to win the club's first European title and first trophy in 61 years.

But Gasperini said Atalanta was not deterred.

“We come with our usual enthusiasm, our usual eagerness to try to impress,” he said.

The Super Cup is an annual match between the winners of last season's Champions League and the second-tier Europa League.

