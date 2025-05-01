Kyle Busch was once kicked out of a track for being too young. Now the NASCAR champ turns 40

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Kyle Busch was hyped for NASCAR greatness long before he was a teenager by his Hall of Fame nominee brother, who vowed “if you think I’m good, wait until you see my little brother.”

Busch's debut in a NASCAR national series race was delayed, though, when he turned up at California Speedway in 2001 intent to run the Truck Series race. He dominated practice in a race sponsored by Marlboro but, because he was only 16 at the time, was ruled ineligible to compete over NASCAR's interpretation of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

The MSA prohibited individuals under 18 from participating in events sponsored by tobacco companies. And because NASCAR at the time was sponsored by Winston, the series eventually adopted its own rule six weeks later implementing a minimum age requirement of 18 that began in 2002.

Busch had no choice but to move to the American Speed Association National Tour, and then ARCA after graduating early from his Las Vegas high school.

Fast-forward to Friday when Busch celebrates his 40th birthday as a two-time Cup Series champion headed to Texas Motor Speedway with 232 national series victories. Kurt Busch, his older brother by seven years and a nominee last week to next year's Hall of Fame class, has one Cup title and 43 career national series victories.

Busch can now laugh at his experience 24 years ago at California Speedway, where he went on to win five Cup races, including the last one in 2023 before the track was shuttered by NASCAR.

“Shut that place down,” he said, noting the irony that he's now sponsored by zone nicotine pouches, which has an additional relationship with online retailer Nicokick. “Full circle moment.”

Busch celebrated his birthday early — over the Easter weekend, which was NASCAR's only break of the 38-race schedule — with a vacation with wife, Samantha. They left their two children home and Samantha made a heartfelt social media post honoring her husband.

"Early celebration for Kyle's big 4-0, love ya babe," Samantha wrote, sharing a picture of herself and her husband at dinner on a beachfront. In a separate image, Kyle could also be seen with a small chocolate cake in front of him with a candle burning.

Busch said he and Samantha “made the most of it” even though he finds it difficult to unwind.

“Just a nice little quiet time, tried to disconnect, that's not easy for me to do,” Busch said. “So I'm still kind of doing some work from afar, emails and things like that.”

And as for turning 40? Well, he wasn't exactly thrilled. Busch is in his 23rd season in the Cup Series, and although he joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023 and won three races, he went winless in Cup last year for the first time in his career and missed the playoffs. His losing streak headed to Texas is an eye-popping 67 races.

“I remember turning 30 and thinking that was going to be it,” Busch said. “It is what it is. Samantha has made the best of that for me where we celebrated my birthday on that trip. I don't feel much older than I did five, six years ago. So that's the good part of it. And I'm in pretty decent shape, so thankful for all of that.”

Busch briefly considered retirement at the end of the 2022 season when he parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he for now is the winningest driver in team history with Denny Hamlin closing in on his mark. Now, he'd like to race at least until his son, Brexton, turns 18 and the two can compete against each other in NASCAR.

