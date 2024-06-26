Sports

Knicks set to acquire Mikal Bridges in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, AP sources say

By BRIAN MAHONEY

Nets Knicks Trade Basketball FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, left, scores past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas, March 17, 2024. Bridges is being traded from the Nets to the New York Knicks, where he will join Jalen Brunson and other former Villanova teammates, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday, June 25. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mikal Bridges is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks, where he will join Jalen Brunson and his other former Villanova teammates, two people with knowledge of the details said Tuesday.

The first trade between the New York rivals since 1983 will put Bridges in the lineup alongside Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, players who helped the Wildcats win two NCAA championships and were the core of a Knicks lineup that reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

The Knicks will pay big to get him, with ESPN reporting that they are sending Bojan Bogdanovic to the Nets along with four unprotected first-round picks and one protected pick. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because it is not yet official.

