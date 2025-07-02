Knicks offer coaching job to Mike Brown and are working on a deal, AP source says

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Knicks have offered their coaching job to Mike Brown and are working to finalize a deal with the two-time NBA Coach of the Year, a person with knowledge of the details said Wednesday.

Brown would replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired last month despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

He had his second interview with the Knicks on Tuesday before the job was offered, the person told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the search were to remain private.

The plan to hire Brown was first reported by ESPN.

Brown earned his second award as the NBA's top coach after leading Sacramento to the playoffs in 2022-23, but the Kings fired him nearly halfway through last season.

