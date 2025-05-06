Knicks come from 20 down, beat Celtics 108-105 in OT as Bridges' steal preserves Game 1 win

BOSTON — (AP) — The Knicks grew accustomed to facing big deficits against the Celtics this season.

New York faced another one to open its Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the defending NBA champions. This time, the Knicks found a way to overcome it.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 29 points before Mikal Bridges stole the ball from Jaylen Brown with a second left in overtime, and the Knicks stunned Boston 108-105 in Game 1 of their series on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points and 13 rebounds for New York, which lost all four games against its longtime rival during the regular season and trailed by 20 points in the second half of this game.

“We told each other just keep believing. Just keep fighting and sticking together, and keep chipping away. There wasn’t going to be a 20-point shot," Brunson said.

Jayson Tatum and Brown both had 23 points for the Celtics, who had an NBA playoff-record 45 missed 3-pointers to blow a game they appeared to have in control. Derrick White added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

“In those spots where they have momentum, we can’t just fire up 3s," Brown said. "I felt like we just settled in the second half a lot.”

Jrue Holiday returned to the starting lineup after a strained right hamstring caused him to miss the final three games of Boston’s first-round series against Orlando. He finished with 16 points in 39 minutes, but center Kristaps Porzingis played only 13 minutes and didn’t return after halftime because of an illness.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said missing Porzingis impacted the Celtics' approach.

“Obviously it impacts the game with his ability on both ends of the floor,“ Mazzulla said. ”It's no excuse. We had plenty of opportunities. ... Hopefully he's ready for Game 2."

The Knicks struck first in OT, taking a 106-100 edge via a three-point play by Anunoby, followed by 3-pointer by Bridges.

Brown connected on a 3-pointer from the wing with just over a minute left — his only make in 10 attempts behind the arc — to cut it to 108-105.

It stayed that way when Josh Hart misfired on a deep 3. Tatum missed a jumper, but the Celtics were able to retrieve the rebound. After a foul on Towns, Boston called timeout with 3 seconds showing on the clock.

But Bridges ripped the inbounds pass away from Brown to preserve the win.

The Celtics finished 15 for 60 on 3-pointers. Of the 49 shots the Celtics took in the second half and OT, 37 were 3-pointers. They connected on only 10 of them.

Boston led 75-55 midway through the third quarter but New York cut it to 84-75 entering the final period, thanks to a 20-9 run.

The Knicks kept it going, scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter. They eventually tied it at 86 on a steal and dunk by Anunoby.

Three ties and three lead changes later, New York led 97-95 when the Celtics pushed the ball ahead and swung it to White for a corner 3-pointer to put Boston back in front with 2:15 left. A 3 by Anunoby put New York in front by two, but it was answered on the other end by Holiday's layup to tie it again.

The Knicks had a great look to win it in regulation after Brunson got a give-and-go pass from Towns, but missed a short bank shot that was rebounded by Boston. The Celtics called timeout with 0.6 seconds remaining but Tatum missed a lunging jumper at the buzzer.

Brunson said Monday's win was a good start, but hardly a roadmap to win this series.

“I don’t think there is a blueprint per se," Brunson said. "But as long as we stick together, anything is possible.”

