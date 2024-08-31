Kimi Antonelli named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Formula 1's Mercedes

MONZA, Italy — (AP) — Teenager Kimi Antonelli has been named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement next year at Mercedes, a day after his Formula One debut ended in the 18-year-old Italian driver hitting the wall.

Antonelli took over for George Russell in the opening practice session for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

But his much-anticipated first appearance lasted fewer than two laps, and only 10 minutes, after he lost control of his Mercedes at the Parabolica, sliding backward through the gravel and into the tire barrier.

Team principal Toto Wolff said Saturday the crash would have no impact on Antonelli’s F1 chances, and confirmation of his elevation as a junior driver with the team was confirmed ahead of final practice at his home event.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” Antonelli said in Saturday's announcement. “Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy."

Antonelli has been with Mercedes since he joined its junior program when he was 12.

“I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity,” said Antonelli, who only turned 18 last Sunday.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s teammate. He came through the team’s junior program just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for."

After titles in Karting and Formula 4, Antonelli only made the step up to F2 this year, winning two races.

There were promising signs for the limited time he was on the track on Friday, with Wolff labelling it “astonishing.” But Antonelli was keen to impress, perhaps too keen, and he crashed after seemingly taking too much speed into the final corner of his second lap.

The debutant had just set the fastest middle sector of the session and was looking to reclaim the fastest time from Hamilton, who had just beaten Antonelli’s first lap by 0.6 seconds.

It is Hamilton he is replacing, with the seven-time F1 champion departing for Ferrari at the end of the season.

“Our new lineup is perfect to open the next chapter in our story," Wolff said. "It is also a testament to the strength of our junior program and our belief in homegrown talent.

“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport," Wolff added. "We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process."

Excitement had been growing at Monza over the prospect of a first Italian F1 driver in three years.

Italy has had to wait since 2006 for a win in F1 and much longer for the title, as the last Italian champion was Alberto Ascari in 1953.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.