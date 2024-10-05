Kevin Jennings has a career day through the air, SMU holds on to beat No. 22 Louisville 34-27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Kevin Jennings passed for a career-high 281 yards, Isaiah Nwokobia intercepted an end-zone pass with 2:23 left to seal it, and SMU overcame blowing a double-digit lead to beat No. 22 Louisville 34-27 on Saturday.

The Mustangs (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rang up another significant win as an ACC newcomer, but only after its 24-13 halftime lead dissolved into a 27-all tie entering the fourth quarter. The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) had clawed back behind Ja'Corey Brooks' 86-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 1-yard TD run by Donald Chaney Jr. in the third.

After missing a third-quarter field goal and punt on its first fourth-quarter drive, SMU took over at its 11 and drove for the winning score with the help of several Louisville penalties and a video review that overturned Brashard Smith's fumble that Louisville had recovered at the 5. That gave the Mustangs possession at the 13, and Louisville penalties for pass interference and offsides put the ball at the 1.

LJ Johnson took it in for the TD with 6:39 remaining.

The Cardinals got into SMU territory, but Tyler Shough was sacked for a 9-yard loss before throwing a fourth-down pass into traffic that Nwokobia came down to seal the Mustangs' third consecutive victory.

Jennings ran for a 59-yard touchdown, Roderick Daniels Jr. scored on a 5-yard run and Preston Stone hit Key'Shawn Smith for a 10-yard TD.

Jennings completed 21 of 27 passes and ran for 113 yards on 10 carries.

Shough completed 22 of 35 passes for 329 yards and 2 TDs, but was sacked three times and threw a crippling interception.

Poll implications

Louisville figures to tumble out of the rankings with a second consecutive loss, while SMU could jump in after receiving four votes last week.

The takeaway

SMU took off from the start and appeared in control for more than two quarters, punting just once on its first six drives while the defense pressured Louisville throughout. The Mustangs' momentum stalled after Rogers' second field goal, but they recovered to get a late score.

Louisville played catch-up throughout but finally found its rhythm thanks to Isaac Brown's big run. Shough's ability to stretch a play and find Brooks was huge, but not kicking on a fourth down inside SMU territory came back to bite the Cardinals.

Up next

SMU visits Stanford on Oct. 19 after a bye.

Louisville visits Virginia.

