Kettering Archbishop Alter wins boys basketball state championship

DAYTON — Kettering Archbishop Alter won the 2024 Division II basketball state championship on Sunday.

The Knights beat the Zanesville Maysville Panthers (68-54) at the University of Dayton arena.

Four players scored in double digits.

Joe Brand led the Knights with 23 points, 18 of which were scored in the second half, according to box scores.

R.J. Greer had 17 points, Brady Conner contributed 13 points, and Gavin Leen had 12 points.

The Knights made 18 out of 21 free throws and 24 points in the paint as a team, box scores indicate.

On Saturday, the Knights beat Youngstown Ursuline (73-37) clinching their first state championship appearance in years.

The Knights previously earned three state championship titles in 1978, 1999, and 2001.

