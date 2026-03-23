Kansas' Bill Self says he hasn't decided whether to continue his Hall of Fame coaching career

SAN DIEGO — Bill Self says he hasn't decided whether he will continue his Hall of Fame coaching career after the Kansas Jayhawks' season ended with a heartbreaking loss to St. John's in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The 63-year-old Self has won two national championships and built a powerhouse during his 23 seasons in charge of the Jayhawks, but he has missed several games over the past few seasons due to heart issues and other health concerns.

“I’ve gone through some stuff off the court, so I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on,” Self said. “I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. I’ll get back home and it will all be discussed.”

Self most recently missed a game at Colorado in January after taking a precautionary trip to the hospital. He also had two stents inserted in his heart in 2023, and two more last year.

Self has been one of college basketball's most successful coaches since he replaced Roy Williams in Lawrence in 2003. He joined the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, and he became the winningest coach in Kansas history in November 2024, passing Phog Allen.

But Self's health problems are understandably something to consider. When asked Sunday if he was completely healthy, Self replied: “I don’t know about completely.”

“But I’m feeling — I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time,” Self added. “I’m not making any statements whatsoever. But every year, I think ... when you get to be doing it as long as I’ve done it, I look at it in five-year increments. Now I’m probably looking at it in more two-year increments, so to speak. So I try to focus on this season and try to get us to a second weekend, which we failed at. So I’ll go back now and break it down and see where that leads.”

Self's Jayhawks have won 16 regular-season Big 12 titles — including 13 straight at one point — and nine conference tournament titles. His teams have reached three Final Fours, winning championships in 2008 and 2022.

But Kansas hasn't returned to the Sweet 16 since that second championship, going out three times in the second round and once in the first.

The Jayhawks' latest season-ending loss was gut-wrenching. Facing a 13-point deficit with 7 1/2 minutes to play, Kansas fought all the way back to tie it with 13.1 seconds left, but St. John's advanced on Dylan Darling's layup as time expired.

The final six weeks of the season were rough for the Jayhawks. They ended Arizona’s unbeaten season in a landmark victory on Feb. 9, but subsequently lost six of their final 11 games.

Self's career record stands at 855-272.

“My career ain’t going to be based on one game,” Self said when asked if it would be tough to end his career on such a crushing defeat. “I said I was going to get back and evaluate my health situation.”

Self coached at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois before returning to Kansas, where the Oklahoma native was an assistant in his first coaching job 40 years ago. He has coached 43 NBA players at Kansas, including 12 lottery picks and 18 first-round picks.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.