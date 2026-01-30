Justin Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62. Koepka makes his PGA Tour return with 73

SAN DIEGO — Justin Rose had birdie chances on all but one hole Thursday and turned that into a 10-under 62 on the easier North course at Torrey Pines, giving him a one-shot lead in the Farmers Insurance Open on a day that marked the return of Brooks Koepka from LIV Golf.

Koepka garnered so much of the attention under the brilliant sunshine along the Pacific Coast, the first PGA Tour member to leave for the Saudi-funded rival league only to get out of his contract with one year left and be allowed to return.

Koepka didn't make a birdie until his final hole on the tougher South course for a 1-over 73 and was happy to get that first round behind him.

“From the first tee on, it was great. It actually made me settle down a little bit,” Koepka said. “Like I said, it made me feel good just to be out here.”

Rose missed the cut in his 2026 debut in The American Express last week. While the North course is easier, his game was sharp. Even without birdies on two of the par 5s, he still posted a great score before he heads to the South.

Justin Lower, on edge with his wife at home about to give birth to twins, had a 63 on the North. Hideki Matsuyama and Max Greyserman each had a 64.

Seamus Power had the low score at 65 on the South course, which has hosted two U.S. Opens and played to an average score of 72.482. The average score on the North was 69.139. Of the 22 players at 67 or lower, only Power and Max McGreevy (66) were on the South.

“North Course clearly is one that you want to try to make the most of and it’s great to do that today for sure,” Rose said.

He made par from the fairway on his closing hole at the par-5 ninth, finding a bunker, blasting out to about 4 feet and missing the birdie putt. But he only scrambled for once, on the 451-yard 14th hole and kept a clean card.

Lower lost his full card last year when the PGA Tour reduced full status to the top 100 on the FedEx Cup, down from 125 in previous years. Lower got into Torrey Pines because of the 147-man field over two courses, so this about making the most of an opportunity.

And what a time. He already has a 3-year-old. Now his wife is about to deliver twins.

“If I’m being really truthful with everyone, my mind’s not really here,” Lower said. “My wife is 34 weeks pregnant with twins and I’m just trying to get home on Monday to try to help everything out as much as I can. Luckily we have family close and everything. Yeah, she’s going through it right now. Life’s about to get real if it wasn’t real already.”

Xander Schauffele, who was born across the road from Torrey Pines, played for the first time since he won in Japan last fall. He has the longest active cut streak at 72 and was on the ropes early on the South, 3 over for his round through 11 holes.

But he made birdie from a fairway bunker on the 12th hole, hit the pin with a shot from the back bunker to set up birdie on the par-5 13th and ended his round with a chip that struck the pin on the 18th when it the golf ball was rolling at flag speed.

It added to a 73, just above average considering how hard the South played.

“I was happy with the fight,” Schauffele said. “But I only hit three fairways, and the North course also is hard from the rough. Any of those guys at 8 or 9 under on the North are hitting more than two or three fairways.”

And with that he was off to the range.

Koepka said he was nervous on the first tee on the South, not knowing what kind of response he would get from the crowd after defecting to LIV Golf. He hit a 301-yard drive and an approach to 10 feet, two of his best shots of the way.

But his birdie chances were limited — certainly not as many as Rose on the North — and he was 1 over on the par 5s until an 8-foot birdie putt on the last hole.

He looked forward to the next three days. That starts with getting to the weekend.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.