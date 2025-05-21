Judge homers late and Yankees beat Rangers 5-2 behind Warren and Rice

NEW YORK — (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, rookie Will Warren struck out a career-high 10 and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ben Rice also went deep for the Yankees in the opener of a three-game series between the past two American League champions. Anthony Volpe blooped an RBI double after Rice drove in the first two runs.

New York (28-19) has won nine of 12 to move a season-best nine games over .500.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by plate umpire Carlos Torres with Judge batting in the sixth inning, and the Rangers lost for the third time in four games following a six-game winning streak.

Jonah Heim’s two-run homer off Ian Hamilton with two outs in the ninth prevented a shutout. With a runner at third, Luke Weaver retired Josh Smith on a popup for his sixth save.

Judge made it 5-0 in the eighth with a 326-foot fly — the shortest homer of his career — that landed just inside the right-field foul pole at Yankee Stadium. It was the 16th home run this season for Judge, who began the night tied for the AL lead.

Rice sent a solo shot into the second deck in right off starter Patrick Corbin (3-3) in the second for his 10th home run.

Warren (3-2) allowed five hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings to win his second consecutive decision.

Before the game, the Rangers placed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with right shoulder fatigue. Right-hander Cole Winn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Key moments

With the bases loaded in the sixth, Warren threw a called third strike past Marcus Semien before Mark Leiter Jr. whiffed Joc Pederson to end the threat. Moments earlier, third baseman Oswald Peraza tumbled head over heels on the rolled-up tarp to make an acrobatic catch in foul territory.

Key stat

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with a pop-fly single in the fourth that helped set up Rice's sacrifice fly.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.70 ERA) pitches Wednesday night against Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (4-1, 2.29), who won two NL Cy Young Awards in New York with the Mets.

