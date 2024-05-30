Jorge López cut by Mets, a day after the reliever threw his glove into the stands following ejection

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jorge López was cut by the struggling New York Mets on Thursday, a day after the reliever threw his glove into the stands following his ejection at Citi Field.

New York also recalled left-handed pitcher Danny Young from Triple-A Syracuse before a series opener against NL champion Arizona. The Mets have seven days to trade or release López, or to assign him outright to the minors if he goes unclaimed.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had called the outburst “not acceptable” and said it would be handled internally. López expressed no remorse.

“I don’t regret it. I think I’ve been looking (like) the worst teammate probably in the whole ... MLB,” López said, using a profanity.

López gave up a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani late in a 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moments later, the right-hander was ejected for shouting at third base umpire Ramon De Jesus over an appeal ruling on Freddie Freeman's checked swing.

“It’s just emotions. The game, it just takes you there,” López said.

López pointed at De Jesus and yelled some more, then dropped the ball and walked off the mound with his jersey untucked. As he approached the Mets’ dugout, he tossed his glove high over the protective netting and it landed a couple of rows deep in the stands, where it was snagged by a fan.

After his cap fell off his head as well, López left it laying in the dirt in front of the dugout and headed for the bench.

“I’m the way I am,” he said. “I’m not afraid to be me.”

In his first season with the Mets, the 31-year-old López is 1-2 with a 3.76 ERA and two saves in 28 appearances — among the most in the majors. He signed a $2 million, one-year contract with New York in December.

López pitched for three playoff teams last season, going 6-2 with a 5.95 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances for Minnesota, Miami and Baltimore.

He moved exclusively to the bullpen in 2022 and was a dominant closer for the Orioles during four breakout months that earned him an All-Star selection. Baltimore traded him to the Twins in early August that year and he finished 4-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 23 saves in 67 games.

