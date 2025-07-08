João Pedro scores twice vs. boyhood team, Chelsea beats Fluminense 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — João Pedro scored twice against his boyhood team in his first start for Chelsea, leading the Blues over Fluminense 2-0 Tuesday to assure an all-European Club World Cup final.

A 23-year-old who had been at Fluminense from about age 10 until leaving for Watford in 2020, João Pedro scored in the 18th and 56th minutes and refused to celebrate either goal in a sign of respect for his former club. He joined Chelsea from Brighton on July 2.

Seeking its second world championship, Chelsea advanced to Sunday’s title match against the winner of Wednesday’s game between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

European teams will win their 12th straight Club World Cup title and 17th in 18 tries, the lone exception a 2012 victory by Brazil’s Corinthians over Chelsea, which won in 2021.

Fluminense was initially awarded a first-half penalty kick but it was taken away in a video review.

Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo injured a leg in second-half stoppage time.

A crowd of 70,556 was 10-15% short of capacity at MetLife Stadium, where it was 93 degrees (34 Celsius) at kickoff with humidity that made it feel like 104 (40). FIFA cut ticket prices from $473.90 to $13.40 last week.

Chelsea went ahead after German Cano lost the ball to João Pedro, and he poked it to Pedro Neto, who dribbled down a flank and crossed. An attempted clearance went to João Pedro, who curled a 20-yard shot inside the far post. João Pedro took two steps to start to celebrate, then stopped and clasped his hands.

Chelsea doubled the lead after Facundo Bernal lost the ball just outside the Blues’ penalty area to Pedro Neto, who poked the ball to Cole Palmer. He beat three challenges and dished off to Enzo Fernández, who side-footed a pass to João Pedro. He cut around Ignácio and scored off the underside of the crossbar.

Marc Cucurella cleared Hércules’ shot off the line in the 27th and French referee François Letexier awarded a penalty kick in the 35th minute when René’s free kick struck the left arm of defender Trevoh Chalobah. Letexier reversed his decision in a video review, concluding Chalobah’s arm was in a natural position.

Key moment

Letexier reversing his PK decision at the recommendation of Colombian video assistant referee Nicolas Gallo.

Takeaways

Chelsea has earned $88,435,000 to $103,815,000 for reaching the final, the amount depending on a participation fee FIFA has not disclosed.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.