Jokic reaffirms desire to stay with Nuggets for entire career, plans on waiting to sign extension

DENVER — Nikola Jokic reiterated his hope Monday to remain with the Denver Nuggets for the rest of his career. His plan, though, is to hold off on signing his contract extension until next summer.

The three-time NBA MVP spoke to reporters after helping Serbia to a win over Bosnia-Herzegovina during a FIBA World Cup qualifying game in Belgrade, Serbia. Jokic finished with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He then reaffirmed his desire to remain in the Mile High City.

By waiting until next summer, Jokic can sign a five-year supermax contract that would be worth around $350 million.

The 31-year-old Jokic is coming off a season in which he made All-NBA for an eighth time. He averaged 27.7 points, a league-best 12.9 rebounds and a league-best 10.7 assists as he finished runner-up in the MVP voting to Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jokic and the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Minnesota. After another early round exit, Jokic said: “I still want to be (with the) Nuggets forever.”

It's been a quiet offseason so far for the Nuggets. A big decision facing the team is what to do about Peyton Watson, the high-flying guard/forward who will command a lucrative contract to remain in town.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.