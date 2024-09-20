Jets' Aaron Rodgers returns to huge cheers for 1st home game since Achilles tendon injury last year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — No American flag this time for Aaron Rodgers. But a thunderous ovation greeted the New York Jets quarterback as he jogged onto the field at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers was home again and ready to play. Finally.

The 40-year-old four-time MVP made his first home start Thursday night since leaving his debut with the Jets with a torn Achilles tendon just over a year ago.

Rodgers was the last Jets player introduced to the crowd — “And, your quarterback ...,” blared the public address announcer — before the game against New England and the fans, many wearing green and white No. 8 jerseys, went into a frenzy. Fireworks lit up the night sky and the LED wristbands given to the fans in attendance made the stands glow in a sea of green light.

The last time Rodgers jogged onto the field to play at MetLife Stadium, he emerged from the tunnel carrying an American flag on Sept. 11, 2023, the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The crowd roared while the flag fluttered behind him.

Rodgers called it one of the most special moments of his playing career.

Minutes later, the excitement and jubilation were replaced by the shocking sight of the quarterback struggling to get up and off the field. Rodgers had torn his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his Jets debut.

Tests confirmed the diagnosis the next day. He had surgery on Sept. 13.

Rodgers said he had brief thoughts of doubt immediately after the injury, wondering if it was the last time he'd ever play. He turned that into motivation, aiming for an unlikely return late last season if the Jets made the playoffs. Once New York fell out of the postseason hunt, Rodgers focused on being ready for Week 1 this year.

He made it, and Rodgers was solid but unspectacular in a season-opening loss to San Francisco followed by a win at Tennessee during which he went 5 for 5 passing to lead the Jets on a winning touchdown drive. Rodgers entered the game against the Patriots with three touchdown passes, 343 yards passing and an interception.

And now he's back at MetLife Stadium, looking forward to further pushing the disappointment of his last start at home by creating a few other memorable moments. For the right reasons this time around.

“I mean, I feel good about it. It’s been a long time since I took the field at ‘JetLife,’” Rodgers said earlier this week. “So, it’ll be a lot of emotions, for sure. But we’re thankfully already into the third game of the season.

“Played two full games, body feels good, about as good as it can on a short week.”

The Jets are playing their third game in 11 days to start the season, a tough stretch for any player, let alone a 40-year-old quarterback still shaking off the rust from a long layoff and playing with a surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

“Testing the body, for sure,” Rodgers said. "I’ll be ready to go Thursday night and look forward to three days off.”

