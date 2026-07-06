Jasmine Paolini beats Alexandra Eala to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals. Flavio Cobolli also wins

LONDON — Jasmine Paolini ended the historic Wimbledon run of Filipino star Alexandra Eala 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals Monday — all with her idol watching at Centre Court.

Roger Federer sat in the Royal Box as Paolini, the 2024 singles runner-up at the All England Club, attacked the 21-year-old Eala's second serve on a hot day at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The 5-foot-4 Italian tried not to let the presence of the record eight-time men's singles champion distract her.

“He is my idol,” the 30-year-old Paolini said in an on-court interview. “I was like during the match, ‘please stay focused, stay focused,’ don't think about he's here. I was watching all the finals and all the tournaments he was playing here.

“So, it's an amazing feeling.”

The left-handed Eala, who struggled with her first serve, was trying to extend her run after ousting defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round. No other player from the Philippines had come this far in a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open era, according to the women's professional tour.

Both players placed ice towels around their necks during changeovers Monday. The temperature rose to to 31 C (88 F) after mild weather in the first week.

Paolini, who lost the 2024 singles final to Barbora Krejcikova, said the most important part of her game is just to enjoy her tennis.

“I think that's my superpower,” she said.

Paolini, the 13th seed, next will face Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the semifinals.

Kostyuk reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-4, 6-4 on No. 2 Court.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian, a French Open semifinalist, improved to 10-0 this season against players from the United States. Krueger had come into the match with a 16-1 record on grass this season.

"Today was a very difficult day, very hot," said the 12th-seeded Kostyuk, who twirled after her win. "The longer you stay on this surface, actually the worse you feel. (It) was big fight, difficult conditions, super windy today."

Italy had another big win Monday when ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli beat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

Besides Federer, six-time women's singles champion Billie Jean King posted that she was headed to the Royal Box. Also on hand was Formula 1 racer Kimi Antonelli, who leads the drivers' standings despite a disappointing result in Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Later on Centre Court, it's a battle of men's wild cards when Grigor Dimitrov faces Arthur Fery — the 23-year-old British player who grew up just five minutes from the All England Club. In the nightcap, second-seeded Alexander Zverev tries to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals for first time when he faces Jiri Lehecka.

On No. 1 Court, sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the U.S. was facing 10th-seeded Alexander Bublik for a spot in the quarterfinals.

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