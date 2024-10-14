Jared Goff throws 3 TD passes, Lions win 47-9 and hand Cowboys another lopsided home loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns after his completion streak ended on his first throw, and the Detroit Lions blew out Dallas 47-9 on Sunday, handing the Cowboys a fourth consecutive lopsided loss at home.

David Montgomery had two rushing TDs for the Lions (4-1), who lost pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson in the third quarter to a left tibia injury that will require surgery before he goes home.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the worst home loss since 1988 for the Cowboys (3-3), who became the first team since at least 2000 to trail by 14 or more more points at halftime in four consecutive games on their home field. Dallas is 0-3 at home and 3-0 on the road.

Detroit led 27-6 at the break, putting the combined total of the Dallas halftime deficit at AT&T Stadium at 110-35 going back to a wild-card playoff loss to Green Bay in January.

The current skid followed a 16-game home winning streak that was second-longest in franchise history, and the 167 points allowed by Dallas are the third most in a four-game home stretch in NFL history.

Goff set an NFL single-game record by going 18 of 18 in the Lions' victory over Seattle before their bye week. Goff's overall streak of 19 completions — six shy of the league record — ended when he couldn't connect with running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Detroit's second offensive play.

On Detroit's first play, coach Dan Campbell threw some shade at officials who penalized a potential winning 2-point conversion pass in the Lions' 20-19 loss at the Cowboys last December.

Dan Skipper reported as eligible for a vanilla 5-yard run by Montgomery. He was the tackle officials said reported as eligible when Taylor Decker caught the 2-point pass from Goff nine months ago.

The Lions were certain Decker had declared himself eligible, but it didn't matter. The loss cost the Lions a shot at the top seed in the NFC, and they lost the conference championship game in San Francisco.

In the third quarter, Decker was again declared eligible on first-and-goal from the 2 and Goff threw to him in the end zone, but the pass was incomplete.

Facing a Dallas defense missing its two pass rushers, including two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, and a starting linebacker and cornerback, Goff finished 18 of 25 without an interception. He is just the second QB with a passer rating of at least 150 in back-to-back starts; Drew Brees was the other in 2018.

Sam LaPorta had a 52-yard touchdown catch on a trick play when he was wide open after Goff pitched to Montgomery, who then pitched on a reverse to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who got it back to Goff for the deep throw.

Montgomery's first score was a twisting, grinding 16-yarder to put Detroit up for good at 7-3.

Hutchinson, who entered the game as the NFL sacks leader, was carted off after his leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down for one of four Detroit sacks.

There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around the second overall pick in the 2022 draft. Hutchinson entered the game leading the NFL with 6 1/2 sacks.

Prescott was 17 of 33 without a touchdown for a 42.2 passer rating, the second-worst of his career.

Injuries

The Lions lost another defensive lineman in DT Kyle Peko, who injured a pectoral muscle in the first quarter and didn't return.

Up next

The Lions visit Minnesota next Sunday. The Vikings (5-0) will be coming off their bye. The Cowboys are off next weekend.

