James Harden passes Carmelo Anthony to move into 10th place on the NBA's career scoring list

MINNEAPOLIS — James Harden moved into 10th place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday, passing Carmelo Anthony during the Los Angeles Clippers' game against Minnesota.

Harden was 20 points behind Anthony’s 28,289 career points entering the game. Harden hit a pair of free throws in the third quarter to move ahead of the Hall of Famer.

The 17-year veteran is averaging 26.5 points this season, his highest average since he led the league with 34.3 per game for the Houston Rockets in the 2019-20 season.

Next on the list ahead of Harden is Shaquille O’Neal, who scored 28,596 points during his Hall of Fame career.

