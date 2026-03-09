Jaguars and CB Montaric Brown agree to a 3-year, $33 million contract, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract that keeps him from hitting free agency, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side had made it official.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Brown started 29 games over four years in Jacksonville and is coming off his best season. He finished with 51 tackles, 12 pass defenses and two interceptions in 2025 while making a seamless transition to the team's zone-based scheme. He has 166 tackles, 24 pass defenses and three INTs in his career.

Brown's return means the Jaguars will have the core of their secondary intact for 2026, with fellow cornerbacks Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones and Christian Braswell under contract along with safeties Eric Murray, Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw.

Jacksonville ranked 11th in the NFL in total defense last season, including sixth in average yards per play against the pass.

The Jaguars still have holes to fill on defense, with linebacker Devin Lloyd expected to sign elsewhere in free agency. They also need a third pass rusher and potentially someone to replace defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who is due to count $19.4 million against the salary cap in 2026.

