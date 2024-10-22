Jack Flaherty will start for Dodgers in World Series opener against Gerrit Cole and Yankees

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jack Flaherty will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the New York Yankees.

The right-hander opposes Gerrit Cole on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in a matchup of area natives.

Flaherty is from nearby Burbank and attended high school at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles. Cole is from Tustin in Orange County and pitched at UCLA.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto — the $325 million rookie — will start Game 2 on Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday on a Zoom call with media.

Roberts said there will be a bullpen game during the best-of-seven series.

Flaherty has started three times in these playoffs with a 7.04 ERA. He struggled in his most recent start against the New York Mets in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, giving up eight earned runs and four walks in three innings.

Flaherty had dominated in Game 1 against the Mets, allowing two hits over seven innings.

He joined the Dodgers at the July trade deadline from Detroit.

