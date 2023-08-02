Iowa State QB Dekkers accused of betting on Cyclone sports, charged with tampering in gambling probe

AMES, Iowa — (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclone sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling.

The criminal complaint said Dekkers placed 366 online bets worth more than $2,799. According to documents, those bets included 26 Iowa State athletic events and a 2021 football game with Oklahoma State when Dekkers was a backup. He did not play in the game.

The Des Moines Register was first to report the charge against Dekkers.

Documents said Dekkers participated in a scheme with his parents, Scott Dekkers and Jami Dekkers, to conceal his online gambling and made it appears that bets placed by Hunter Dekkers were made by Jami Dekkers.

The 22-year-old Dekkers started all 12 of Iowa State's games last season. He could face loss of eligibility under NCAA guidelines against athletes from wagering on their own games or other sports at their own schools.

“We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” Iowa State senior associate athletic director Nick Joos said in a statement.

Dekkers is set to appear in court on Aug. 16. There was no attorney for Dekkers listed on the complaint.

