Indiana’s Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark surge to 1-2 in WNBA All-Star fan voting

NEW YORK — Indiana teammates Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are 1-2 in the fan voting for this year's All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday.

Four-time league MVP A'ja Wilson is third about 11,000 votes behind Clark. The Las Vegas Aces star led the initial fan ballots. Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is fourth, about 18,000 votes behind Wilson. New York's Breanna Stewart was next. Wilson and Bueckers were the top two vote getters after the first set of returns.

Fan ballots end Saturday night.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jessica Shepard of Dallas, Angel Reese of Atlanta, Gabby Williams of Golden State, Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana and Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups — fan votes, player votes and media votes. Fan vote counts 50% while media and player votes are 25% each.

Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from all three areas. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for the All-Star Game which will be played on July 25 in Chicago.

Once the starters are chosen, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The 15 head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches can't vote for their own players.

New this year, two WNBA legends will serve as honorary general managers and choose the two teams from the pool of All-Stars. Previously the top two fan vote-getters would serve as captains and choose the teams.

The two head coaches will be determined by the teams with the two best records following games on July 10.

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