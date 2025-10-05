India scores 247 against Pakistan after captains avoid handshakes at women's World Cup cricket

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 and Richa Ghosh made a quick-fire 35 not out to lift India to a competitive 247 all out against archrival Pakistan in the women's cricket World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 50-over match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sana and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands during the toss amid political tensions between the two South Asian neighbors. The captains at the recently concluded men's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates also did not shake hands at matches between India and Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of being involved in attacks on tourists that killed dozens.

India openers Pratika Rawal and star batter Smriti Mandhana shared 48 runs for the first wicket before Sana had Mandhana lbw for a 32-ball 23. Rawal made 31 before being bowled by left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal.

Kaur scored 19 before she was caught behind off seam bowler Diana Baig.

Jemimah Rodrigues (32), Deepti Sharma (25) and Sneh Rana (20) all made valuable contributions.

Ghosh hit two sixes and three boundaries in her innings as India scored 44 off the last five overs.

Baig took 4-69 in her 10 overs while Iqbal and Sana had two wickets each.

The match was stopped for 15 minutes because insects were bothering the players

India's Amanjot Kaur, who made a half-century in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka, was ruled out of Sunday's game due to illness. Pakistan made one change from the side that lost to Bangladesh, bringing in Sadaf Shamas in place of Omaima Sohail.

