Ilia Topuria makes good on his promise, becomes first man to stop Max Holloway at UFC 308

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria vowed to become the first man to knock out Max Holloway.

He made good on his promise at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Using a huge right hand to daze Holloway, Topuria (16-0) followed up moments later with a powerful left hook that dropped the 32-year-old. Topuria pounced on Holloway immediately for a ground-and-pound finish before referee Mark Goddard stopped the bout at the 1:34 mark of the third round.

“To beat a legend like Max Holloway, I don’t know what to say,” Topuria said. “He’s been a great example for the generation. ... I hope I’m gonna be a small example he has been for me for the new generation.”

Topuria said he knew immediately with his initial power punch that the victory was within his grasp.

“I catch him with ... the right hand, I felt it,” Topuria said. “I saw it in his face. You don’t see that often in Max Holloway.”

Topuria opened the match with Holloway’s traditional gesture of pointing to the center of the ring, indicating he wanted to throw down with immediacy. Holloway, instead, pointed to where he was standing.

The two mixed it up in the first round, Topuria doing early damage with leg kicks to Holloway’s lead leg. Both fighters’ boxing skills were on display in the second round, with Holloway landing several big shots. But it was Topuria’s leg kicks that seemingly continued to weaken Holloway.

Then came his two big punches in the third.

“He just landed a shot and I guess it hurt much more than I thought it did,” said Holloway, who fell to 26-8. “I felt great until he did it. No excuses. I felt great, I had a great camp, no injuries. I went out there, did my thing. He was just a better man tonight.”

It was Topuria’s first title defense since capturing the belt with a second-round technical knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 on Feb. 17.

Topuria’s back-to-back victories over Holloway and Volkanovski make a case for Fighter of the Year.

Volkanovski was in attendance Saturday, and Topuria said he would honor him with a rematch.

“You deserve that, you’re the man,” Topuria told Volkanovski, who entered the octagon after the match.

In the co-main event, No. 13 Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) stopped No. 3 Robert Whitaker (27-8) with a first-round submission just 3:34 into the fight, after taking him down and administering a wicked face crank.

“I’m going for the belt!” Chimaev exclaimed after his dominating win.

“I love you brother, you’re a legend,” the Russian told Whitaker during his post-fight interview.

Additionally from the main card:

Top-ranked light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev defeated No. 5 Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision after three rounds.

In an action-packed three-round featherweight match, Lerone Murphy beat Dan Ige by unanimous decision.

Shara Magomedov (15-0-0) defeated Armen Petrosyan (9-4-0) by TKO at the 4:52 mark of the second round of their middleweight bout.

