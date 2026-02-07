How aggressive free agency moves led the Patriots and Seahawks to the Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Winning the headlines during free agency in March doesn't typically lead to success in January and February in the NFL.

This season, that hasn't been the case.

Two of the most aggressive teams during the free agency period last offseason ended up in the Super Bowl, with the big-spending New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

“We felt like we needed a total culture shift,” New England general manager Eliot Wolf said. “We spent a lot of time doing work on the type of people that we brought in, and it’s crazy to say, but I don’t know that we missed on a person. Not every player has been the greatest free agent signing ever, but all the people that brought in during free agency have been phenomenal.”

The Patriots handed out the most money on the unrestricted free agent market, with more than $364 million in contracts — nearly $100 million more than the next-highest team — handed out to 19 free agents, according to Spotrac. New England also led in guaranteed money spent, with nearly $175 million of those deals fully guaranteed.

The Patriots won a bidding war for star defensive tackle Milton Williams with a four-year, $104 million contract and added several other key defensive players like cornerback Carlton Davis, edge rushers Harold Landry and K’Lavon Chaisson, and linebacker Robert Spillane.

New England also got No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs on a three-year, $63.5 million deal, along starting offensive linemen Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury and receiver Mack Hollins.

“I think you just have to be very intentional with the people that you’re bringing in,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think sometimes free agency, you have to be able to use it. People use it in different ways. It’s a part of our business. It’s another way to acquire players and player acquisition. Understand that you have to be convicted on the person that you’re bringing in as a player, and also the impact that they’re going to make in the locker room, around the building and in the community.”

The Seahawks came in fourth in free agency spending at more than $205 million, led by a three-year, $100.5 million deal for quarterback Sam Darnold as well as smaller contracts to edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Cooper Kupp. General manager John Schneider also hit on several budget deals for players, with tight end Eric Saubert and tackle Josh Jones helping Seattle reach the Super Bowl.

While the free agent moves were important, none of this would have been possible without the draft. Schneider has been on a recent draft heater helped by the acquisition of extra picks thanks to the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022.

The recent run comes after years of poor picks eroded the roster strength as the Seahawks added players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Devon Witherspoon, Kenneth Walker, Charles Cross, Byron Murphy, Riq Woolen and A.J. Barner in recent years before using their top two picks in April on immediate impact players Grey Zabel on the offensive line and versatile defender Nick Emmanwori.

“It was a master class by John and our personnel folks,” coach Mike Macdonald said of his balance of draft and free agency. “A lot of coaches have a lot of input, especially through free agency. ... When you have a shared alignment about what type of team you want to have, what type of people you want in your building. I think that streamlines that process.”

Shrewd moves in free agency helped fuel Philadelphia’s title run last season, when the Eagles signed AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.5 million deal and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a three-tear $27 million contract, and got All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and key offensive linemen Mekhi Becton on one-year deals.

Philadelphia also handed out a big-money contract to edge rusher Bryce Huff, who made almost no impact, but the Eagles likely wouldn’t have won it all without an aggressive March.

The Patriots needed to be aggressive because of some poor drafting at the end of coach Bill Belichick's tenure following the 2023 season, but Wolf doesn't plan to follow this path too often.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a rule for us,” Wolf said. “I don’t want to say it’s unique, but in some ways it is. It’s been really rewarding and I’m just really happy for these guys. They’ve kind of come together and bought into Coach Vrabel’s culture and here we are.”

