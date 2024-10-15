Hendrick Motorsports declines to appeal Alex Bowman's disqualification from NASCAR playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports said Monday it will not appeal Alex Bowman’s disqualification at Charlotte Motor Speedway that eliminated him from NASCAR title contention.

Bowman finished Sunday's race at The Roval in 18th-place — high enough to eliminate Joey Logano of Team Penske from the playoff field by four points.

But NASCAR said the No. 48 Chevrolet failed a post-race inspection and disqualified Bowman for failing to meet minimum weight requirements. It dropped him to 38th and Logano claimed that spot in the playoff field.

Hendrick had the right to appeal but said in a statement it would not.

“NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight. After a thorough review by our team and the sanctioning body, we simply did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement,” the team said in a statement. "Although unintentional, the infraction was avoidable. We are extremely disappointed to lose a playoff spot under these circumstances and apologize to our fans and partners.”

All playoff cars go through inspection after a race.

NASCAR said Hendrick was given multiple opportunities to fuel the car, purge the water system, and add water in attempt to make minimum weight. But when the car went back through the weight station, the Chevy was still light.

The news was especially disappointing to Bowman sponsor Ally, whose chief marketing officer Monday posted on social media that Bowman had earned a spot in the playoffs. He was the highest points getter in the first round of the playoffs.

"Woke up this morning — after hardly sleeping — not feeling any better," wrote Andrea Brimmer, adding she was "gutted" for Bowman and the "team who have fought for every point this year and deserve to be moving forward."

The eight drivers who will now compete through the third round of the playoffs are Hendrick drivers William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, Team Penske drivers Logano and reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing.

It was a particularly brutal disqualification for Hendrick Motorsports, which celebrated Sunday night claiming half the spots in the playoff field of eight. Now the team heads to this Sunday's race at Las Vegas will only three of its cars still eligible.

