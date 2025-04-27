Heliot Ramos' walk-off Little League homer gives Giants a 3-2 win over Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Heliot Ramos circled the bases on an infield single and two Texas errors for a Little League homer in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants raced past the Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Ramos led off with a soft dribbler to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Rangers reliever Luke Jackson (0-3) threw the ball wide of first base, and then Jake Burger — after retrieving the ball in foul territory — threw wide of third in an effort to get Ramos. The errors allowed Ramos to score the winning run.

Marcus Semien drove in two runs with a single in the first. Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half of the inning, and the Giants tied it in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Christian Koss.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks allowed two runs in five innings, Hayden Birdsong worked three scoreless innings in relief and Camilo Doval (2-1) got the win after pitching the ninth.

Rangers starter Jack Leiter, making his first start in nearly a month after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger, lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs. He threw 76 pitches.

Key moment

Ramos' wild scamper around the bases on the first pitch from Jackson gave the Giants their second consecutive walk-off win.

Key stat

Koss’ game-tying single in the fourth was the first career RBI for the 27-year-old utility infielder.

Up next

Rangers: Open a four-game home series against the Athletics with LHP Patrick Corbin (2-0, 3.77 ERA) scheduled to start for the Rangers on Monday. The Giants are off Monday before traveling to San Diego for a two-game set. RHP Logan Webb (3-1, 1.98 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday.

