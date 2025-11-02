Haaland pulls out robot celebration after scoring again for Man City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a scoring machine — and his new goal celebration reflects it.

After netting the first of his two goals in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, Haaland wheeled away and came to a stop before making moves like a robot.

The prolific Norway striker likes to celebrate his goals in different ways. Perhaps his best-known is the yoga meditation pose while sitting down, while he has also been seen pointing one finger to his ear and the other hand toward the sky.

Haaland recently said he is in the form of his life. He now has 26 goals in 16 games for club and country this season, and has scored two goals in each of his last four home league games for City.

His competition-high 13 Premier League goals is more than twice any other player has managed this season.

“I try to contribute to the team by doing my job,” Haaland said, “and yeah, we won again. That’s when everyone’s happy, so that’s what we try to do."

“I didn’t score in the last game (against Aston Villa)," he added, "so again I try to help the team to win, that's my goal. By scoring or helping by winning duels, doesn’t matter, as long as we win. That’s what I want to do.”

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks said it was “almost impossible” to stop Haaland.

“Obviously he's 6-foot-5 (1.95 meters), he's absolutely rapid, strong, he's brilliant in the air. A fantastic player,” Brooks said. “For large parts of the game I thought we did very well but obviously he's a massive threat when the ball's falling to him anywhere.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.