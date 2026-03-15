Gunnar Henderson to start at third base over Alex Bregman vs the Dominican Republic in WBC semis

MIAMI — Gunnar Henderson will start at third base over Alex Bregman for the United States in Sunday's World Baseball Classic semifinal against the Dominican Republic, a decision that manager Mark DeRosa said was based on the pitching matchup against Luis Severino.

Henderson, a star shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, is 7 for 9 in his career against the right-handed Dominican pitcher, with a home run, double and four RBIs. Bregman is 5 for 21 in the regular season against Severino with a homer and three RBI.

Henderson has also gone 5 for 10 with a double and a homer in two WBC games.

“Playing the hot hand right?” DeRosa said ahead of Sunday's semi. “Gunnar’s got numbers against Severino.”

DeRosa added he spoke on Saturday with Bregman, who has gone 2 for 11 in four games, about the benching.

“These guys like the lineup out the night before, so I was able to do that, and he was good with it," DeRosa said. "It’s game on.”

Will Smith will start at catcher over Cal Raleigh, who is hitless in nine plate appearances this WBC.

Sunday's game is expected to be a thrilling star-studded matchup, with the Dominicans bringing the hottest lineup in the tournament against arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Paul Skenes.

The Dominicans are 5-0 in the tournament, have outscored opponents 51-10 while batting .312. With 14 homers, they tied the WBC record set by Mexico in 2009.

“Skenes is one of the best pitchers today in the major leagues," Dominican manager Albert Pujols said. “But we also have one of the best offenses in this tournament, so it’s going to be power versus power. We’ll try to win.”

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will start on Tuesday if the Dominicans advance to the final regardless of who they face, Pujols said. Italy plays Venezuela in the semis on Monday night.

“Alcantara will be our pitcher no matter what,” Pujols said. "If God gives us that opportunity, if we move to the final, Alcantara will be the starter. I’m not going to change it no matter what, no matter if it is Italy or Venezuela. ... I trust Sandy, and I hope to be here talking with you on Tuesday.”

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