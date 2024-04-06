Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

CLEVELAND — We’re just over a week into the 2024 MLB season and the Cleveland Guardians losing their ace, Shane Bieber, to season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery.

Bieber, who has had a history of elbow issues, re-injured his elbow during Cleveland’s April 2 game against the Seattle Mariners, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

A date for the reconstructive surgery on Bieber’s ulnar collateral ligament has not been set yet. The recovery time after Tommy John surgery can take up to 16 months, ESPN reported.

The loss is a big blow to the Guardians. Bieber, 28, was 2-0 this season with 12 innings pitched and 20 strikeouts.

Bieber, who is in the final year under contract with the Guardians, is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in his career with Cleveland. He also won the American League Cy Young Award in 2020.









