Green Bay's Doug Gottlieb gets 1-game suspension from Horizon League after criticizing officiating

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb was suspended one game by the Horizon League on Wednesday for comments he made while criticizing officials after a 75-72 loss to Milwaukee last Sunday.

Gottlieb slammed his hands on the table at one point and used an expletive in his postgame news conference while complaining about what he perceived as inconsistency in the officiating. Video of his news conference garnered attention on social media.

"Gottlieb's postgame comments do not reflect the League's values or sportsmanship expectations," the Horizon League said in a statement announcing the suspension. "The Horizon League considers this matter closed and will have no further comment."

The suspension will take effect for Friday when Green Bay (15-13, 10-7) visits Oakland (14-13, 10-6).

"I'd like to apologize to the Horizon League and the officials for my disparaging comments following Sunday's game," Gottlieb said Wednesday in a statement. "I understand and appreciate how difficult their job is, and respect what they do for the sport of basketball. I will be better moving forward."

Kerry Rupp, an assistant on Gottlieb's staff, will be Green Bay's acting head coach on Friday.

“We have talked to Coach Gottlieb about the comments he made following Sunday’s game," Green Bay chancellor Michael Alexander athletic director Josh Moon said in a statement. “We appreciate his apology and respect the commissioner’s decision, however, we do not believe his actions warrant a suspension. We feel a reprimand or public censure would have been appropriate.”

Green Bay was trailing 73-72 in the closing seconds when Milwaukee’s Stevie Elam stole the ball from Preston Ruedinger, who was driving to the basket. Elam then made two free throws with 1 second left.

On Milwaukee’s previous possession, Amar Augillard had driven to the basket, got a foul call and made two free throws to put the Panthers ahead. Green Bay believed a foul should have been called on Ruedinger’s drive as well.

“It’s the exact same play as the other end — could not be more similar,” Gottlieb said after the game. “And yet, every time they drove, it was a foul. And every time we did, it was mixed.”

Milwaukee went 30 of 37 on free-throw attempts, while Green Bay was 14 of 18. There were 23 fouls called on Green Bay and 18 on Milwaukee.

Gottlieb also wondered why he received a technical foul at one point in the game. Gottlieb said he didn’t curse, wasn’t demonstrative and hadn’t left his box before the technical was called.

“There was nothing, nothing that should have been called a technical foul,” Gottlieb said. “I know when I’ve earned one. I did not earn one.”

