Gray runs for 2 touchdowns as the Giants beat the Lions 14-3 in a preseason game with few starters

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — With the starters on both teams getting a chance to rest in the preseason opener, second-year pros Tommy DeVito and Eric Gray used the opportunity to make a case for themselves in the eyes of coach Brian Daboll as the New York Giants posted a 14-3 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

DeVito replaced an injured Drew Lock late in the first quarter and led New York on two first-half scoring drives that Gray capped with runs of 48 and 1 yard in game that clearly should help them move up on the depth chart.

“Every day is a step in the right direction,” said DeVito, who finished 8 of 15 for 92 yards. "Try to build off it every single time I go out on the field and have the opportunity to be on the field.”

DeVito, who became a local hero when he made the roster last year as an undrafted free agent and then started six games after Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor were hurt, said he simply knows a lot more his second season and there is less anxiety.

The New Jersey native came into camp as the No. 3 quarterback behind Jones and Lock, but like last year he just keeps producing when he gets the chance.

Gray, who finished with 52 yards on four carries and four catches for 46, struggled as a rookie and didn't get much chance with Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida getting all the work. He was buried behind newcomer Devin Singletary and draft pick Tyrone Tracy in the opening weeks of camp.

Now, he has a shot at playing.

“I was just being me,” Gray said. “Last year, I feel like I was making the game too much. Too much when it was just football at the end of the day. So today I was just showing it that way.”

With the game played in a light rain, neither Dan Campbell of the NFC North champion Lions nor Daboll was going to risk any starters in the contest at MetLife Stadium, close to where the teams held two fight-filled joint practices on Monday and Tuesday.

The NFL was so upset with the fisticuffs, the teams were fined $200,000 apiece.

There was barely a shove in the game, and just as much scoring.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he learned a lot about some players and there is a lot to build off.

“Certainly wasn’t our best performance, but man there was some guys that showed up and it’s going to be great tape for us to evaluate,” he said.

Brandon Joseph intercepted Lock's pass over the middle and returned it 20 yards to set up a 53-yard field goal by former United Football League kicker Jake Bates with 3:21 left in the quarter.

Lock, who finished 4 of 10 for 17 yards, hurt his hip on the ensuing series and did not return, although after the game he said he could have had he been asked to do so.

Gray, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, caught a third-down, 24-yard swing pass to ignite a six-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that he capped with his long run that featured a great move to get into the open.

DeVito hit passes of 13 yards to Gray and 18 yards to tight end Tyree Jackson to set up Gray's 1-yard run. The drive started at the Lions 37 after Lions starter Nate Sudfeld was stopped by rookie Dru Phillips on a 4th-and-1.

Sudfeld played the first half and former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker started the second in the fight to back up Jared Goff, who led the Lions to the NFC title game last season. Both are coming off ACL injuries. Sudfeld finished 13 of 24 for 96 yards and an interception. Hooker, who left after the third quarter with a concussion, was 5 of 9 for 36 yards with four runs for 34 yards.

Both led the Lions inside the Giants 10 in the second half only to be stopped on downs.

Free agent Dante Miller led the Giants with 12 carries for 63 yards. Second-year linebacker Derrian Beavers led New York with five tackles, including two straight late on the drive led by Hooker.

Detroit was 5 of 17 on third down, 0 for 4 on fourth down and 0 for 3 in the red zone.

Bates Good And Bad

Bates, who has a shot at being the Lions kicker after playing in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers last season, hit a 53-yarder but then missed the landing zone on the ensuing kickoff and the Giants started their drive on the New York 40.

