Garrett Crochet fans 11 and Trevor Story homers as Red Sox beat Yankees for 8th straight time, 12-1

NEW YORK — (AP) — Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in seven innings, Trevor Story homered and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 12-1 on Saturday.

Star rookie Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman each drove in a run for Boston, which defeated New York for the eighth straight time after losing the rivals' first meeting on June 6. The Red Sox, second in the NL East to Toronto, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees in the division. Boston and New York are both in position for wild-card playoff spots.

Crochet (14-5) took over the major league lead in both innings (166 1/3) and strikeouts (207). The left-hander allowed five hits, including Giancarlo Stanton's 16th homer.

Crochet became the first Boston pitcher since Eduardo Rodríguez in 2019 to surpass 200 strikeouts in a season. He also exceeded 500 K's for his career.

Story had a two-run double in the third inning against rookie Will Warren (7-6) and hit his 20th homer on Warren's first pitch of the fifth.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went 1 for 4 with a double but struck out twice and is hitting .218 since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 5. New York has dropped three straight following a five-game winning streak.

Boston scored seven runs in the ninth, when Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe committed his major league-leading 17th error and Carlos Narváez homered.

Key moment

New York trailed 5-1 in the eighth when Judge and Cody Bellinger had back-to-back one-out hits against Greg Weissert. The right-hander struck out Stanton and Justin Wilson struck out pinch-hitter Jazz Chisolm Jr. to end the threat.

The right-hander struck out two batters to end the threat.

Key stat

Story (32 years, 282 days) became the oldest Red Sox player to record 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season.

Up next

Dustin May (7-9, 4.59) ERA pitches for the Red Sox as they go for a sweep against the Yankees' Carlos Rodón (13-7, 3.24).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.