Garcia breaks driver in frustration at Masters, then carries Rahm's clubs in eventful early pairing

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia broke his driver on No. 2 at Augusta National after an outburst on the tee box, then created a lighter moment later on that same hole when he carried fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm's clubs for a bit Sunday at the Masters.

The Garcia-Rahm group, which paired two countrymen and former champions, was always going to create some buzz, even with both out of contention. Then Garcia brought the drama.

The 2017 Masters champ looked frustrated on his follow through when his first shot of the day went well to the right. After a bogey on No. 1, Garcia lost it on the second tee box, slamming his club into the turf twice after hitting a shot that ended up in the bunker.

Then he took a swipe at a table with a green cooler on it. That left the head of his driver dangling from the shaft, and he reached over and yanked it off completely.

Garcia was disqualified in 2019 at the Saudi International for damaging greens in frustration. This time he got control of himself before it got to that point.

Later on that same hole, things turned comical when Garcia started carrying Rahm's bag while Rahm's caddie was tending to the bunker. The crowd applauded when Rahm took the bag from Garcia and started carrying it himself as caddie Adam Hayes hustled to catch up to the players.

Garcia did manage to make par on No. 2 before bogeying the third and fourth holes.

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