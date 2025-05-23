Frost forward Curl-Salemme finds solace among the boos she's attracting in PWHL role as 'villain'

Amid the choruses of boos, crosschecks and on-line social media attacks directed at Britta Curl-Salemme for what's seemed like most of her rookie PWHL season, the Minnesota Frost forward was able to experience a few moments of clarity and joy in the playoffs.

They came Thursday night, when Curl-Salemme forced overtime by converting a rebound with 16 seconds left in regulation and then scored 16:24 into the extra period of a 2-1 victory in Ottawa to even the best-of-five Walter Cup Finals series at 1.

If the two clutch goals placed an even bigger target on the 25-year-old’s back, then so be it, Curl-Salemme said during a Zoom conference call Friday when asked if she considered herself being the PWHL’s first “villain.”

“I’m sure some people think that. I try not to get too involved with the outside noise or perspectives. I don't think that's helpful to me,” she said, in preparing for Game 3 at Minnesota on Saturday. “If that’s the way it shakes out and I’m doing my job and doing what I am proud of, and the things I’m supposed to be doing, then that may be it. But, yeah, I’m not too worried about it.”

Curl-Salemme's transition from winning three NCAA titles at Wisconsin to the professional ranks hasn't gone smoothly. She's gained a polarizing reputation for her physical style, which has drawn three suspensions this season, and for her on-line support of transphobic messaging, for which she apologized in a video post days after being drafted in the second round in June.

As much as Curl-Salemme, from Bismarck, North Dakota, has hoped to move forward, the booing crowd in Ottawa — she was loudly heckled while conducting a TV interview between periods coming off the ice — was a stark reminder.

“I can’t really speak to the reasons behind it or anything,” Curl-Salemme said.

“I’m sure it’s annoying as hell being an opponent or being an opposing fan, the style that I play. I kind of try to embrace that, obviously, to a certain point,” she added. “I want to be a nuisance. I want to make it hard to play against me.”

While relishing her role as an on-ice pest, Curl-Salemme acknowledged being challenged adapting her style to stay within the rules.

“I’m never going out on the ice trying to hurt somebody or do something stupid. That’s never my intention,” she said. “But I think it’s going to take a little bit of maturity in my game and just figuring out how to play that way.”

The comments were among Curl-Salemme's first since posting her apology nearly a year ago.

“I specifically recognize that my social media activity has resulted in hurt being felt across communities, including LGBTQ+ and BIPOC individuals, and I just want to apologize and take ownership of that,” she said.

“I’ve learned so much through this, and I’m seeing it as an opportunity to grow in humility and grow in love,” she added. “To those of you who may still have reservations, I hope you can extend me the grace to prove to you who I really am.”

Curl-Salemme's social media activity and getting drafted by Minnesota reignited criticism of the franchise at a time the inaugural Walter Cup champions were dealing with questions over why the PWHL abruptly removed Natalie Darwitz as general manager.

Without getting into specifics, league vice president Jayna Hefford explained an internal investigation determined a change was necessary because “there wasn’t a path forward with the current personnel in place.”

The attention then turned to coach Ken Klee for overseeing the draft and selecting Curl-Salemme in light of her posts. Klee defended the decision in drafting the two-year Wisconsin captain by saying the team did its homework in consulting her coaches and teammates.

The shadow of controversy, however, has followed her since in PWHL circles, even as Curl-Salemme has maintained her role playing for the U.S. national team and won gold at the world championships last month.

She finished the regular season tied for sixth on the Frost with 15 points (nine goals, six assists), while also ranking second on the team with 24 penalty minutes.

In the playoffs, she’s tied for the team lead with three goals. And she leads the league with 15 penalty minutes, all stemming from her drawing a one-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Toronto defenseman Renata Fast in Game 1 of Minnesota’s semifinal series.

Klee on Friday credited Curl-Salemme for keeping her cool and holding her ground in front of the net while being cross-checked before scoring the tying goal.

“It’s not easy to do, especially in hostile environments that we play in,” Klee said. “But it’s a huge credit to her and how focused she can remain, and stay calm in that moment and be able to finish.”

Curl-Salemme was rewarded in the locker room afterward in being presented with a Frost belt in honor of being the game MVP.

She responded by saying: "I just have one message: Minnesota Frost versus the world."

Nothing personal, Curl-Salemme said regarding her message.

“It feels like all that matters is what’s in the locker room and our staff and our organization,” she said. “It’s going to take the people in the room. So I think that was the main message is there’s people trying to stop us, and we’re going to try to push through.”

