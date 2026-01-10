Former quarterback Matt Ryan to lead search for Falcons' new coach and GM as president of football

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons on Saturday named former longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the newly created role of president of football.

Ryan, who holds most of the team's passing records after he spent 14 years as the starter, was announced to the new role after interviewing on Friday.

Ryan will be responsible for leading the search for the Falcons' new coach and general manager. Each new hire will report directly to Ryan, who will leave his role as NFL analyst with CBS.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Thursday confirmed the team's interest in Ryan. The team interviewed candidates for only two days before hiring Ryan.

Ryan was the Falcons' starting quarterback from 2008-21 and was named the 2016 NFL MVP after leading the team to the Super Bowl. He holds most of the team’s major passing records, including yards, touchdown passes and completions, and he retired following one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he’s done it again today,” Ryan said in a statement released by the team. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home."

The Falcons have scheduled a news conference with Ryan on Tuesday.

Blank said Thursday he believed Ryan was qualified for the job despite his lack of front-office experience because of his high football IQ. Blank said in a statement Saturday that Ryan's “leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise’s history.”

Added Blank: “I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role. From his playing days to his time as an analyst at CBS, Matt has always been a student of the game, and he brings an astute understanding of today’s NFL, as well as unique knowledge of our organization and this market. I have full confidence and trust in Matt as we strive to deliver a championship caliber team for Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere.”

The Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot last weekend, hours after the completion of an 8-9 season. It was the team's eighth consecutive losing season. It will be Ryan's challenge to help direct the team to its first playoff appearance since 2017.

“I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity,” Ryan said. "I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the city of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I’m beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

David Berson, CBS Sports president and CEO, congratulated Ryan in a post on social media.

“We couldn't be happier for Matt,” Berson said. “Becoming the president of football with the same organization he once guided as an MVP quarterback is an incredible opportunity. Matt is an outstanding teammate, leader and friend and we thank him for his time at CBS Sports. We know he'll bring the same level of excellence to this new role that defined his playing career and his time with us.”

Ryan acknowledges there will be an adjustment in his new job.

“My history with this team speaks for itself, and I’m really grateful for it, and the great relationship I’ve been lucky to have with Arthur and his family,” Ryan said. “I also recognize this side of football is not where I’ve come up. I’ve played, I’ve commented, but I haven’t directly operated. I think I’m humble enough to recognize there will be some baptism by fire, but I’m ready for that.

"I know I’ve got great resources and partners throughout this organization and I’m fortunate to have mentors across the league. That said, I do understand the weight of a role like this — I’ve lived it. I have confidence in the perspective my years as a player and a team leader give me. This is not a new table; it’s just a new seat.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.