Former NBA great Vlade Divac breaks a hip in motorcycle accident in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro — (AP) — Former NBA center Vlade Divac underwent emergency surgery after breaking a hip in a fall from his motorcycle in Montenegro, doctors said Friday.

The accident happened Thursday on a road near the Montenegrin Adriatic Sea coast. Hospital officials said the 57-year-old Divac sustained a fracture and that an artificial hip was implanted.

“During the day, a surgical procedure was performed,” said Ljubica Mitrovic, a spokeswoman of the hospital in the town of Risan. “He is in a stable general and physical condition and is under a careful supervision of the medical staff.”

The 7-foot-1 (2.16m) Serbian center started and ended his 16-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings. He was an All-Star in 2001. He later served as general manager of the Kings.

When he joined the Lakers in 1989, he was among the first group of European players to transfer to the NBA.

Divac was also the first player born and trained outside the United States to play in over 1,000 games in the NBA. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Divac served two terms as head of Serbia's Olympic Committee.

