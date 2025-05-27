Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela announces retirement after his record-setting career with LAFC

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Former Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela announced his retirement Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Vela spent the previous seven seasons with Los Angeles FC, which signed the Mexican forward as its first designated player in 2017 before the expansion club had played a game.

Vela became LAFC's leader in goals (78), assists (59) and games played (152) in a career highlighted by his MVP season in 2019, during which he set an MLS record with 34 goals. LAFC won the MLS Cup in 2022 and earned Supporters' Shield trophies in 2019 and 2022 during Vela's tenure.

“Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career,” Vela said in a statement. “This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in LA.”

Vela's contract with LAFC ran out after the 2023 season, and he remained unsigned until last September, when he rejoined the club for the playoff stretch. But Vela played only four minutes as a substitute in one playoff game, and LAFC did not re-sign him for the current season.

Vela and his family live in Los Angeles, and the club named him its first Black & Gold Ambassador while announcing his retirement.

In his new role, Vela will “help us grow the LAFC brand, strengthen our connection with supporters, and continue to inspire the next generation of players,” general manager John Thorrington said.

A Cancún native, Vela began his youth career with Chivas before moving to Arsenal as a 16-year-old prospect in 2005. He spent much of his Arsenal tenure on loan to several Spanish clubs before landing at Real Sociedad, where he played for six years before joining LAFC.

Vela was one of MLS' best players for his first several seasons with LAFC, earning four All-Star selections and three spots in the MLS Best XI. He was the fastest player in MLS history to compile 75 goals and 50 assists in his career, and he is the top Mexican goal-scorer in league history.

“From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player — he has been the heartbeat, the captain and the face of LAFC,” Thorrington said. “Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something truly special, and he delivered on that promise in every way. From unforgettable goals to historic victories, Carlos helped make LAFC what it is today."

Vela played for Mexico at the World Cup in 2010 and 2018, but he also feuded with El Tri's management at times, leading to long stretches away from the national team. Vela declared himself retired from international football in 2020.

LAFC will honor the forward on Noche de Carlos Vela, to be held Sept. 21 at BMO Stadium during a match against Real Salt Lake.

