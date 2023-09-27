Former Dayton Dragon outfielder earns top Minor League honor from Cincinnati Reds

DAYTON — A Dayton Dragons outfielder has earned a top rookie honor from the Cincinnati Reds.

>>Dayton Dragon earns named Midwest League Player of Month honor for April

Blake Dunn has been selected by Baseball America as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Year, the team announced Tuesday.

He appeared in 47 games for the Dragons before being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga in June.

Dunn had eight home runs and 19 stolen bases in over 200 plate appearances for Dayton.

His combined 2023 numbers were a batting average of .312, 23 home runs, and 54 stolen bases.

This marks the second straight year Baseball America has selected as Reds Minor Player of the Year a prospect who started the year with the Dragons.

Elly De La Cruz won it back in 2022.

©2023 Cox Media Group